Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4TH, 2022:

All Or Nothing: Arsenal (Prime Video)

Alone: The Skills Challenge Series Premiere (History)

Battlebots Champions Series Premiere (Discovery)

Beavis And Butt-Head (Paramount+)

Faking It: Michael Jackson (Discovery+)

Good Grief Season Two Premiere (Sundance Now)

Kakegurui Twin (Netflix)

Lady Tamara (Netflix)

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Netflix)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

Tracker’s Diary: Bears Of Katmai (CuriosityStream)

Wedding Day (Netflix)

What Josiah Saw (Shudder)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH, 2022:

Carter (Netflix)

Darlings (Netflix)

Faith (Film Movement Plus)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (HBO Max)

Killer Camp (The CW)

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation (Disney+)

Luck (Apple TV+)

Prey (Hulu)

Recipe Lost & Found Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix)

Stowaway (AMC+)

The Outlaws (Prime Video)

The Sandman Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)

They/Them (Peacock)

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH, 2022:

A Dangerous Affair (Lifetime)

Love In The Limelight (Hallmark)

Red Election Series Premiere (Ovation TV)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 2022:

Menendez Brothers: Misjudged (Investigation Discovery)

My Life As A Rolling Stone (Epix)

The Art Of Passion (Lifetime)

MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH, 2022:

Smothered Season Premiere (TLC)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2022:

Big Bad Budget Battle Series Premiere (Food)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions (HBO)

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season Premiere (TLC)

Password Series Premiere (NBC)

Reasonable Doubt Season Five Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2022:

I Am Groot (Disney+)

Instant Dream Home Series Premiere (Netflix)

Locke & Key Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Resident Alien Season Premiere (Syfy)

