Color Outside the Lines: Mental Health

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

How is mental health seen in your community and culture? If mental health problems are seen in a negative light, have you seen any improvements? Do you think there will be improvements? If you don’t what do you thing is hindering that?

Personal note: Sorry all, I have not been exactly present recently. I’ve just been feeling a bit unwell. Don’t worry about me, I have bipolar disorder and even though I have found a fine equilibrium this just happens sometimes. Anyways, what I’m trying to get at is that there may be more “no prompt” COTL threads for a little bit. Thank you so much for being a great crowd

