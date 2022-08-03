30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 3: Talking Jackie Chan

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge gets underway with one of the biggest names of 80s action movie stars with Jackie Chan. His films may not have been as well-known to the American mainstream during this period, but he had a slew of films that made him an international star and then slowly built towards his American popularity that exploded in the 90s. Today, we want to know about your favorite and least favorite performances from the actor!

Bonus: What’s your favorite outtake of his?

