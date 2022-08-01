Weekly Games Thread Wonders About Weather

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What’s a favorite/memorable moment of weather in a video game, for you? Whether dynamic or scripted. Zelda’s always an easy example of course. Whether you liked it or not, the dynamic rain in Breath of the Wild leaves an impression, and the big moments of running through the rain in Link to the Past and Twilight Princess were emotional and sweeping.

Oh and please consider checking out my latest Game News Roundup!

