The Monday Politics Thread Is Rockin’ Out

Column: The new generation of smug American expats in Mexico needs to face the truth

I tell my friends to not succumb to this most American of religions, one seemingly more popular than ever, its figurative pews filled with disciples both conservative and liberal, young and old — but all with the money to move. Los Angeles Times

Gun Manufacturers Are Protected From Civil Liability — That Has to Change

The gun industry’s business model is predicated on its ability to sell as many lethal weapons to as many Americans as possible. Yet unlike every other industry, it enjoys immunity from civil liability when it acts negligently or without regard for public safety. Imagine if car companies couldn’t be sued for faulty airbags or tobacco companies for marketing cigarettes to minors. Teen Vogue

I didn’t shave my legs for a month. I learned a surprising (and sad) lesson.

In that time, I learned a lot about bodily autonomy. NBC News

VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to ‘rationing of care for vets’

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday pushed back against Senate Republicans blocking passage of the administration-backed PACT Act, warning that if the chamber passes GOP senators’ proposed amendment to the legislation aimed at providing care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, “we may have to ration care for veterans.” CNN

Democrats’ proposed tax hikes probably won’t affect you — in fact, they’ll help you buy an electric vehicle and put solar panels on your house

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is, as the name suggests, aimed at bringing down inflation. It would put billions towards climate spending and slash prescription drug prices. Rather than hiking taxes on individuals, or imposing a broad surtax on the ultra-wealthy — both previously proposed to cover spending — the package is narrowly targeting ultra-wealthy investors and corporations, while also stepping up IRS enforcement. That income will help pay for assistance to Americans who want to buy electric vehicles or make energy efficient upgrades to their homes. Business Insider

We created scorching ‘heat islands’ in East Coast cities. Now they’re becoming unlivable

Thelma Mays couldn’t breathe. USA Today

A Mexican American TikToker wanted to make a point about culinary appropriation. So she made ‘sausage tacos.’

This week, Rabalais, who is Mexican American, went viral on TikTok for showcasing her creation. But she wasn’t trying to make and share a “new” recipe. She instead uses her TikTok account to parody how some culinary creators appropriate traditional foods from Black, Indigenous and Latino communities. NBC News

More Republican Women Than You Think Have Had Abortions. Here’s How I Know.

We pretend my story is rare among conservatives. It’s not, and Republicans should stop acting like it. Politico

Millions of Americans have long COVID. Many of them are no longer working

As the number of people with post-COVID symptoms soars, researchers and the government are trying to get a handle on how big an impact long COVID is having on the U.S. workforce. It’s a pressing question, given the fragile state of the economy. For more than a year, employers have faced staffing problems, with jobs going unfilled month after month. NPR

Is the US slow-walking toward a monkeypox disaster?

In sports terms, containing monkeypox should have been like hitting a slow pitch. Compared to COVID the disease spreads less easily and experts were once optimistic that the United States could contain it. Now many worry that the government whiffed. Monkeypox could be here to stay. Leaping ahead of the federal government, San Francisco and New York state on Thursday declared emergencies as the number of domestic monkeypox cases has swelled to almost 5,000. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Fringe candidates putting Republicans’ U.S. Senate hopes at risk

Republican voters’ embrace of fringe and divisive candidates is jeopardizing the party’s goal of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November’s midterm elections, as well as winning key governors’ races. Reuters

Biden speaks via FaceTime with, sends pizza to veterans protesting for burn pit bill

Biden tweeted that he was originally planning to visit them in person to meet with veterans and their families supporting the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, but he needed to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19. The Hill

‘I’m alone’: These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

“With all sincerity, I said that I had no relatives here and that I had nowhere to go,” said Venezuelan asylum seeker Adri Fernández. He trusts his American dream, which is to “work and lift your back.” NBC News

DeSantis, citing a 1947 law on crossdressing, seeks to revoke a restaurant’s liquor license after a video surfaced of children attending a drag brunch

In the complaint obtained by the news organization, DeSantis alleged R House violated state law and cited a 1947 state Supreme Court ruling that “men impersonating women” in a “suggestive and indecent” fashion is a public nuisance. Business Insider

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies

Young Workers Are Bridging the Climate and Labor Movements

“We don’t have to trade off good jobs for the environment and we don’t have to trade off the environment for good jobs.” Teen Vogue

Did Black Folks Love Elvis, Too, Or Was He Just Another Racist?

The King of Rock n’ Roll’s recent biopic shows a one-sided relationship with us. The Root

About Face: Biden resumes constructing border wall after pledging to not build ‘another foot’

DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide gaps in the border. Just The News

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. PBS

Michigan Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ+ Workers Protected Under Civil Rights Law

The court’s 5-2 decision in Rouch World, LLC v Department of Civil Rights, released on Thursday, states that discrimination based on sexuality and gender nonconformity must be prohibited, because it “necessarily” involves prejudice based on a person’s sex. Under the new ruling, Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) will ban employers and landlords from discriminating against LGBTQ+ people in housing and employment. them.

U.S. House Passes Assault Weapons Ban in Tight Vote, the First Ban Since 2004

H.R. 1808, also known as the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, passed Friday in a 217-213 vote, after the U.S. previously banned high-powered firearms in 1994 People

DHS Inspector General Knew About Deleted Texts a Year Ago

Something is very wrong in the Secret Service, and it’s leaking into other departments within the government, even under Biden. The DHS Inspector General knew of the critical January 6th, 2021, deleted texts over a year ago and didn’t flag the issue and report it to the Secretary, the FBI, or the White House, a sign of institutional trouble. PoliticsUSA

As the gay community suffers, monkeypox proves our government learned nothing from AIDS

I was thinking about this when, as a member of the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board, we spoke with Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye this week. First and foremost, our questions were about the looming possibility of mask mandates in California counties to the south, but also of the virality of monkeypox, which is — currently — mainly associated with the gay community. The Sacramento Bee

Democrats Gave Mitch McConnell a Taste of His Own Medicine

Embracing the Senate minority leader’s bare knuckle tactics gets results. The New Republic

3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it

The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn’t mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. Salon

Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 89. IGN

How scientists are working for greater inclusion of Indigenous knowledge

Aboriginal academics say the culture of science needs to change so that more First Nations people are the researcher, not the research The Guardian

Oleksiy Vadatursky: Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv

One of Ukraine’s richest businessmen has been killed with his wife in “massive” Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv. BBC

Italian man arrested as video of African migrant beaten to death shocks the nation

Police in Italy have arrested an Italian man in connection with the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town street was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. EuroNews

Ukraine’s harvest could be halved this year due to Russian invasion, warns Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine’s harvest this year could be half its usual amount because of the Russian invasion, in comments likely to intensify fears of global hunger. The Guardian

The Battle of Hong Kong – and the battle for Hong Kong’s history

Some enthusiasts dedicated to commemorating the bloody wartime battle for Hong Kong fear the government has a politically-driven version of historical events, write Thomas Chan and Sebastian Skov Andersen. Hong Kong Free Press

Pakistan’s young people rue 75 years of power struggles in a country ‘no one wants to own’

Nearly two-thirds of the country’s estimated 230 million population – the world’s fifth largest – are younger than 35, yet they have practically no say in how things are run. South China Morning Post

EU fallout grows over Orban’s ‘openly racist’ words

Days after Hungary’s Viktor Orban decried a “mixed-race” world, EU parliament leaders issued a strong rebuke. Deutsche Welle

Labour party is ‘sticking two fingers up’ at working people, says Unite boss

Head of party’s biggest union donor warns members feel ‘crushed’ and may vote not to pay millions to Starmer The Guardian

Thousands of protesters storm Iraq’s Parliament for second time in a week

The country’s Health Ministry said 100 civilians and 25 security personnel were injured after demonstrators swarmed Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses official buildings and embassies, and surrounded it in all four directions. NBC News

Renowned journalist in Guatemala is arrested in democracy crackdown

A well-known Guatemalan journalist has been arrested on accusations of money laundering and blackmail, a sign of devolving political hostility in the nation. USA Today

Havana announces blackouts, cancels carnival as crisis deepens

The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. Reuters

China announces military drills in Taiwan Strait

China said it was holding live-fire military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan, amid rising tensions with the US over a possible trip to the self-governing island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Deutsche Welle

