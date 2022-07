Today is National Avocado Day. Here are a few random avocado facts:

Avocados are berries.

About 30% of the world’s avocados come from Mexico.

The majority of U.S. grown avocados come from California.

The most common avocado is the Hass.

Hass trees are all descended from the same “mother tree.”

Have a good/better/great day!

