‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Wins Box Office

With not a lot of big films on the horizon for a bit after a bit of a deluge of projects, one that was hoped to do well was the release of DC League of Super-Pets from Warner Bros. The studio has had a pretty good year overall with what they’ve put out, especially compared to the year prior with the HBO Max/theatrical experiment, but this film unfortunately fell short and the examination of why is going to go on for awhile. Of course, any such examination will be incomplete until they see how it does in the wider market in the weeks and months to come with home video and streaming as well in order to understand if and where this audience actually is.

The film came in at at $23 million debut and still took the top spot as Nope moved down to second place with $18.5 million. League of Super-Pets isn’t that bad off overall because it also did another $41 million overseas and the domestic take could do well over the next month as summer activities wind down for kids and finding something to occupy time before school starts – which is very different regionally – could give it some solid legs.

For Disney, Thor: Love and Thunder moves to third place with a $13 million take to help it cross the $300 million mark while Top Gun: Maverick adds another $82 million to cross the $650 million mark.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $23,000,000 4,314 $5,331 $23,000,000 38.6% 2 Nope Universal $18,550,000 3,807 $4,873 $80,583,425 27.2% 3 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $13,075,000 3,650 $3,582 $301,522,269 5.8% 4 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $10,880,000 3,579 $3,040 $320,410,625 5.7% 5 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $8,200,000 3,008 $2,726 $650,103,700 4.8% 6 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $7,525,000 3,526 $2,134 $53,526,201 4.4% 7 Elvis Warner Bros. $5,830,000 2,901 $2,010 $129,000,707 3.8% 8 Black Phone, The Universal $2,500,000 1,638 $1,526 $83,119,245 3.4% 9 Jurassic World Dominion Universal $2,080,000 1,747 $1,191 $369,492,845 2.8% 10 Vengeance Focus Features $1,750,000 998 $1,754 $1,750,000 1.1% 11 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features $930,000 871 $1,068 $6,754,690 0.4% 12 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount $750,000 2,167 $346 $16,831,831 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

