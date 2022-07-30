WW189: She-Wolf & The Princesses of Prowler

Roles

The game begins with . . .

16 Town Players

Adora / She-Ra – can declare the “power of Grayskull” and transform into She-Ra one time, Day or Night, for that one Day/Night cycle, to become invincible, meaning no action will affect her (a role claim during the Day will be considered a transformation). So, for instance, if she transforms Day 3, she’ll be invincible Day 3 and Night 3; if she transforms Night 3, she’ll be invincible Night 3 and Day 4. Once she has transformed into She-Ra, though, everyone will know her identity (if she transforms during the Day, a notice will be posted on the OT that Day; if she transforms at Night, it will be reflected in the next Day’s thread).

Mermista – can groan at other players at Night. If she groans at Sea Hawk, they will become partners (share a chat), and Mermista can keep investigating if Sea Hawk dies.

Glimmer – can teleport one other player each Night to safety (Town Jailer).

Bow – has two attempts to kill another player at Night (Town Vig). If he kills a Wolf, he gets an additional attempt. If he kills two Vanilla Town players, he will feel so guilty he will send himself to Beast Island. If his kill is blocked, he loses the shot.

Perfuma – is a Healer. If a player she names at Night is targeted for death, they will not die.

Netossa – is in love with Spinnerella (Town Lover – share a chat, but if one dies, so does the other).

Spinnerella – is in love with Netossa (Town Lover – share a chat, but if one dies, so does the other).

Frosta – can freeze one player each Night, stopping their Night Action if any.

Sea Hawk – is a detective. He can investigate one player each Night to learn whether they are Town or Not Town. Shadow Weaver will read as Town. An “Other” player who does not have an alignment yet will read as Unknown. Double Trouble will read as Unknown.

Villagers – Vanilla Town (7)

4 Wolf Players

Shadow Weaver – can manipulate minds. If investigated, she will read Town.

Grizzlor – is large. Grizzlor can block another player’s Night Action each Night.

Hordak Prime – is a cult leader. He can recruit one Vanilla Town player (to become a Vanilla Wolf). If he attempts to recruit a player who is not VT, he will learn they are not VT, but he will lose his ability to recruit.

Imp – is a Vanilla Wolf.

1 SK Player

Entrapta – is curious. Each night she can target another player and accidentally kill them.

4 Other Players

Catra – names a player each night. If she finds Adora, her win condition becomes Town permanently (but she can continue to search for Shadow Weaver). If she finds Shadow Weaver, her win condition becomes Wolf permanently (but she does not join the Wolf chat). If Adora and Shadow Weaver die before she finds one of them, she adopts the alignment of her choice and becomes a Bomb who will die at the end of the Day following the Day or Night of their death.

Hordak – names a player each night. If he finds Entrapta, he will join her SK team permanently. If he finds Hordak Prime, he will have the choice to kill him but also die himself (as Town) or join the Wolf team permanently (but not the Wolf chat). If they both die before he finds one of them, he will remain neutral.

Scorpia – gives a hug to one player each night. If she hugs Hordak Prime, she becomes Wolf permanently (but does not join the Wolf chat). If she hugs Frosta, she becomes Town permanently (but she can continue to search for Hordak Prime).

Double Trouble – is a chameleon. They will name another player at the start of each Day, and any Day or Night Action targeting that player has a 50% chance of affecting Double Trouble instead, while any Day or Night Action targeting Double Trouble has a 50% chance of failing. Their win condition is to survive.

[collapse]