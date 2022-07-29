Friday New Music 7/29

Hello! New music! New Beyonce new Florist new Of Montreal old Purity Ring but new demos
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A Giant Dog – Bone (Vinyl Reissue)
— A Giant Dog – Fight (Vinyl Reissue)
— Amanda Shires – Take It Like a Man
— Andrew Tuttle – Fleeting Adventure
— Beach Rats (feat. Bouncing Souls, Bad Religion, and Lifetime) – Rat Beat
— Beyoncé – Renaissance
— blacktoothed – JULI
— BOX – Cherry Blossoms at Night
— Chat Pile – God’s Country
— Dance Gavin Dance – Jackpot Juicer
— DC Gore – All These Things
— Death Bells – Between Here & Everywhere
— Deaton Chris Anthony – SID THE KID
— Emily Yacina – All The Things (10-Year Anniversary Compilation)
— Entropy – Death Spell EP
— Florist – Florist
— Friendship – Love The Stranger
— Grateful Dead – Europe ’72 (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Grateful Dead – Lyceum ’72: The Complete Recordings
— Hayley Kiyoko – Panorama
— Homeboy Sandman & Aesop Rock – Anjelitu (Deluxe Edition)
— Jemima Coulter – Grace After A Party
— Jethro Tull – Thick As A Brick (50th Anniversary)
— Jim James – Regions of Light and Sound of God (Deluxe Reissue)
— Josh Rouse – Going Places
— Joywave – Live
— Joyce Manor – At Some Point You Stop
— King Princess – Hold On Baby
— Lava La Rue – Hi-Fidelity EP
— The Lord (Greg Anderson of Sunn O)))) – Forest Nocturne
— Maggie Rogers – Surrender
— Matt Nathanson – Boston Accent
— Murder by Death – Spell/Bound
— of Montreal – Freewave Lucifer fck
— Nav – Demons Protected By Angels
— The Offspring – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)
— Patrick Holland – You’re The Boss
— PHONY – AT SOME POINT YOU STOP
— Sam Prekop and John McEntire (of The Sea and Cake) – Sons Of
— Stick to Your Guns – Spectre
— $uicideboy$ – Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation
— Tallies – Patina
— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: III. The Fall
— Whiskey Myers – Tornillo
— Wilder Maker – Male Models
— Wiz Khalifa – Multiverse
— Wombo – Fairy Rust