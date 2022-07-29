Friday New Music 7/29

Hello! New music! New Beyonce new Florist new Of Montreal old Purity Ring but new demos

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A Giant Dog – Bone (Vinyl Reissue)

— A Giant Dog – Fight (Vinyl Reissue)

— Amanda Shires – Take It Like a Man

— Andrew Tuttle – Fleeting Adventure

— Beach Rats (feat. Bouncing Souls, Bad Religion, and Lifetime) – Rat Beat

— Beyoncé – Renaissance

— blacktoothed – JULI

— BOX – Cherry Blossoms at Night

— Chat Pile – God’s Country

— Dance Gavin Dance – Jackpot Juicer

— DC Gore – All These Things

— Death Bells – Between Here & Everywhere

— Deaton Chris Anthony – SID THE KID

— Emily Yacina – All The Things (10-Year Anniversary Compilation)

— Entropy – Death Spell EP

— Florist – Florist

— Friendship – Love The Stranger

— Grateful Dead – Europe ’72 (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Grateful Dead – Lyceum ’72: The Complete Recordings

— Hayley Kiyoko – Panorama

— Homeboy Sandman & Aesop Rock – Anjelitu (Deluxe Edition)

— Jemima Coulter – Grace After A Party

— Jethro Tull – Thick As A Brick (50th Anniversary)

— Jim James – Regions of Light and Sound of God (Deluxe Reissue)

— Josh Rouse – Going Places

— Joywave – Live

— Joyce Manor – At Some Point You Stop

— King Princess – Hold On Baby

— Lava La Rue – Hi-Fidelity EP

— The Lord (Greg Anderson of Sunn O)))) – Forest Nocturne

— Maggie Rogers – Surrender

— Matt Nathanson – Boston Accent

— Murder by Death – Spell/Bound

— of Montreal – Freewave Lucifer fck

— Nav – Demons Protected By Angels

— The Offspring – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Patrick Holland – You’re The Boss

— PHONY – AT SOME POINT YOU STOP

— Sam Prekop and John McEntire (of The Sea and Cake) – Sons Of

— Stick to Your Guns – Spectre

— $uicideboy$ – Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation

— Tallies – Patina

— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: III. The Fall

— Whiskey Myers – Tornillo

— Wilder Maker – Male Models

— Wiz Khalifa – Multiverse

— Wombo – Fairy Rust

