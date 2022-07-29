30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 29: Funniest Animated Show or Film

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

The expressive potential of animation has been mined for humor since the early silent film days, through the decades of Warner Bros. Looney Tunes (and derivatives), to YouTube poops, memes, and jokes made possible by the web. What do you feel is the funniest animated thing?



Bonus: What animation’s humor has NOT AGED WELL at all?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...