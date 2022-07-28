The Weekly Music Thread Keeps Slipping Back in Time

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

So, last week we hopped in the DeLorean and took a trip back to 2002. Well, just when we were about to head “back to the future” so to speak, there was a glitch on the control panel and instead of arriving safe and sound in the wonderful year that is 2022, we got thrown another ten years back into the past! So, without further ado:

This week’s discussion prompt : Any and all music stuff related to the year 1992!

Some topics to get you started:

What are some of your favorite songs or albums from 1992?

What were you listening to in 1992? Is it in any way similar to the music you listen to now? Is there anything you listened to back then that you’re a bit embarrassed by now? Or, is there anything you disliked then that you enjoy hearing now?

For those of you who are too young to remember 1992 (or weren’t even born yet) thank you indulging us old farts who are in fact old enough to have been listening to music way back then, and feel free to tell us as we respectfully listen: what, musically, does 1992 mean to you?

And since 1992 was a long time ago, in case you need a reminder of what happened in music that year:

1992 in music (Wikipedia)

Billboard Year-End Hot 100 singles of 1992

Spin Magazine’s 20 Best Albums of 1992

The 10 Best Albums of 1992 (Slant Magazine)

NME’s Best Albums and Tracks of 1992

And of course, as you may remember some of us posted our very own lists of our favorite albums from 1992 for the now concluded feature Albums by the Year right here at The Avocado, so it might be worth taking a look to see some of the favorites of your fellow Musicados (as well as to remind yourself which albums you declared to be your favorites way back in October of 2020).

Two different but similar songs with two different but similar videos, and they’re both glorious! By all means check them out (though The Avocado will NOT be held responsible for any injuries incurred by ill-advised attempts to dance, or any spontaneous teeth grinding that may occur).

And even if you don’t feel like waxing nostalgic, as always any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

