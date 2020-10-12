Albums By The Year: 1992

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i should probably address this header. i wanted to use a Nirvana album at least once in this series, and i didn’t want to use any of the others. Also, i just flat-out love Incesticide. It’s probably my favorite full-length release by this band, even though it’s not a real studio album. So this is a compromise of sorts. Enjoy posting your 1992 albums
Nirvana – Incesticide
Dr. Dre – The Chronic
Stereolab – Switched On
The Nation Of Ulysses – Plays Pretty For Baby
Alice In Chains – Dirt
The Pharcyde – Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde
R.E.M. – Automatic For The People
Unrest – Imperial f.f.r.r.
Pavement – Slanted And Enchanted
Faith No More – Angel Dust
Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes
Stone Temple Pilots – Core
Blind Melon – Blind Melon
Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine
The Jesus Lizard – Liar
4 Non Blondes – Bigger, Better, Faster, More
The Cure – Wish
Social Distortion – Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell
Down By Law – Blue
The Offspring – Ignition
Beastie Boys – Check Your Head
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Henry’s Dream
Bad Religion – Generator
TLC – Ooooooohhh…. On The TLC Tip
Ice Cube – The Predator