Albums By The Year: 1992

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i should probably address this header. i wanted to use a Nirvana album at least once in this series, and i didn’t want to use any of the others. Also, i just flat-out love Incesticide. It’s probably my favorite full-length release by this band, even though it’s not a real studio album. So this is a compromise of sorts. Enjoy posting your 1992 albums

1992 Nirvana – Incesticide Dr. Dre – The Chronic Stereolab – Switched On The Nation Of Ulysses – Plays Pretty For Baby Alice In Chains – Dirt The Pharcyde – Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde R.E.M. – Automatic For The People Unrest – Imperial f.f.r.r. Pavement – Slanted And Enchanted Faith No More – Angel Dust Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes Stone Temple Pilots – Core Blind Melon – Blind Melon Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine The Jesus Lizard – Liar 4 Non Blondes – Bigger, Better, Faster, More The Cure – Wish Social Distortion – Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell Down By Law – Blue The Offspring – Ignition Beastie Boys – Check Your Head Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Henry’s Dream Bad Religion – Generator TLC – Ooooooohhh…. On The TLC Tip Ice Cube – The Predator [collapse]

