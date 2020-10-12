Music

Albums By The Year: 1992

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i should probably address this header. i wanted to use a Nirvana album at least once in this series, and i didn’t want to use any of the others. Also, i just flat-out love Incesticide. It’s probably my favorite full-length release by this band, even though it’s not a real studio album. So this is a compromise of sorts. Enjoy posting your 1992 albums

1992

Nirvana – Incesticide

Dr. Dre – The Chronic

Stereolab – Switched On

The Nation Of Ulysses – Plays Pretty For Baby

Alice In Chains – Dirt

The Pharcyde – Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde

R.E.M. – Automatic For The People

Unrest – Imperial f.f.r.r.

Pavement – Slanted And Enchanted

Faith No More – Angel Dust

Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes

Stone Temple Pilots – Core

Blind Melon – Blind Melon

Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine

The Jesus Lizard – Liar

4 Non Blondes – Bigger, Better, Faster, More

The Cure – Wish

Social Distortion – Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell

Down By Law – Blue

The Offspring – Ignition

Beastie Boys – Check Your Head

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Henry’s Dream

Bad Religion – Generator

TLC – Ooooooohhh…. On The TLC Tip

Ice Cube – The Predator

