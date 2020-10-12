Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 13th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Luigi’s MansionMain Theme127Wild Arms 3Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels
Halo: Combat EvolvedHalo Theme79Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimMighty Obstacle
Mario Kart: Double DashCommendation Ceremony317IcoICO -You Were There-
Wild Arms Alter Code: FDemon Spear317Super Smash Bros. MeleeMute City
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerTitle153Legaia 2: Duel SagaAdvancing to Faraway Places
Mario Kart: Double DashRainbow Road813Katamari DamacyThe Moon and the Prince
Jet Set Radio FutureTeknopathetic96Cave StoryRunning Hell
Dynasty Warriors 4Eve414Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und BöseFatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorPetal Meadows910Iridion IICitizen Discharged
Iridion IICloudy Stairway1010Kingdom HeartsHikari (Orchestral)
Cave StoryMeltdown 2811The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of SeasonsTarm Ruins
Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneDante Battle155Tales of SymphoniaAviators: Rheards
Metroid PrimePhendrana Drifts145Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceA Place We Should Return To
Gitaroo ManThe Legendary Theme98Gitaroo ManResurrection
Super Smash Bros. MeleeFountain of Dreams146Mega Man Battle NetworkBattle Theme
Final Fantasy XBesaid Island109Fire EmblemTogether, We Ride!

One tie this time. We stay at 2 Hikaris as Hikari (Orchestral) triumphs over Iridion II – Cloudy Stairway. Elsewhere, The Legendary Theme just barely edges out Resurrection in our Gitaroo Man showdown.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler

Game Breakdown:

8 Songs:

  • Final Fantasy X (-3)
  • Katamari Damacy

7 Songs:

  • Super Smash Bros. Melee (-6)

6 Songs:

  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-1)

5 Songs:

  • Iridion II (-3)

4 Songs:

  • Trails in the Sky FC (-6)
  • Kingdom Hearts (-5)
  • Cave Story (-3)
  • Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-1)

3 Songs:

  • Tales of Symphonia (-5)
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-3)
  • Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (-2)
  • Technictix (-2)
  • Unlimited SaGa (-1)
  • Gitaroo Man
  • Ico

2 Songs:

  • Mario Kart: Double Dash (-4)
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (-4)
  • Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (-3)
  • Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-3)
  • Parappa The Rapper 2 (-3)
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (-1)
  • Mega Man Battle Network (-1)
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (-1)
  • Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (-1)
  • Jet Set Radio Future
  • Super Mario Sunshine
  • Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner

1 Song:

  • Final Fantasy X-2 (-4)
  • Guilty Gear XX (-3)
  • Silent Hill 3 (-3)
  • Mega Man Battle Network 2 (-2)
  • Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$! (-2)
  • Zone of the Enders (-2)
  • Final Fantasy XI (-1)
  • Fire Emblem (-1)
  • Halo: Combat Evolved (-1)
  • Luigi’s Mansion (-1)
  • Metroid Prime (-1)
  • Remember 11: The Age of Infinity (-1)
  • Shadow Hearts (-1)
  • Sonic Heroes (-1)
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (-1)
  • Wild Arms Alter Code: F (-1)
  • Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse (-1)
  • Baby Felix Halloween
  • Beats of Rage
  • Dynasty Warriors 4
  • Legaia 2: Duel Saga
  • Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
  • Mario Power Tennis
  • Puyo Pop Fever
  • Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Silent Hill 4
  • Soul Calibur II
  • Suikoden III
  • Super Monkey Ball 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
  • Wild Arms 3
  • Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars

Remember The Fallen:

  • Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (-2)
  • Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (-2)
  • Halo 2 (-2)
  • Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland (-2)
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit (-2)
  • Mega Man Battle Network 5 (-2)
  • Advance Wars
  • Asphalt: Urban GT
  • Baldr Force EXE
  • Beyond Good & Evil
  • Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
  • Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
  • Dynasty Warriors 3
  • EVE Online
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
  • Freedom Force
  • Golden Sun
  • Iridion 3D
  • Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
  • Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
  • Mega Man Zero 2
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
  • Ollie King
  • Quantum Redshift
  • Rez
  • Samurai Warriors
  • Shadow Hearts Covenant
  • Sonic Advance 2
  • Sonic Adventure 2
  • Technibeat
  • The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
  • The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring
  • World of Warcraft

We’ve got a pretty big shakeup up top, as Katamari Damacy has a perfect round, catapulting it from T-5th to T-1st. It shares that spot with Final Fantasy X, which edges out rival Super Smash Bros. Melee by just one song, sending the latter to 3rd.

It was a rough first round for underdog contender Trails in the Sky FC, as it loses 6 of its 10, dropping out of the top 5. It was also a bad round for Consolidated Mega Men, losing 9 songs across 5 games, and falling to just 5 songs left over 3.

Platform Breakdown:

  • PS2: 56 (27 games)
  • GameCube: 31 (12 games)
  • Game Boy Advance: 19 (10 games)
  • PC: 13 (4 games)
  • Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)
  • Xbox: 3 (2 games)
  • Multiplatform: 2 (2 games)
  • Arcade: 1 (1 game)

The PS2 continues to do very well. The GameCube continues to be buoyed by a few heavy-hitters (fitting), while the GBA’s charmed run through qualifying hits a bit of a snag, taking heavy losses here. We also must bid adieu to the Dreamcast and N-Gage.

