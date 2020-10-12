Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 13th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Luigi’s Mansion
|Main Theme
|12
|7
|Wild Arms 3
|Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Halo Theme
|7
|9
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Mighty Obstacle
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Commendation Ceremony
|3
|17
|Ico
|ICO -You Were There-
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Demon Spear
|3
|17
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Mute City
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Title
|15
|3
|Legaia 2: Duel Saga
|Advancing to Faraway Places
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Rainbow Road
|8
|13
|Katamari Damacy
|The Moon and the Prince
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Teknopathetic
|9
|6
|Cave Story
|Running Hell
|Dynasty Warriors 4
|Eve
|4
|14
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Petal Meadows
|9
|10
|Iridion II
|Citizen Discharged
|Iridion II
|Cloudy Stairway
|10
|10
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hikari (Orchestral)
|Cave Story
|Meltdown 2
|8
|11
|The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
|Tarm Ruins
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Dante Battle
|15
|5
|Tales of Symphonia
|Aviators: Rheards
|Metroid Prime
|Phendrana Drifts
|14
|5
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|A Place We Should Return To
|Gitaroo Man
|The Legendary Theme
|9
|8
|Gitaroo Man
|Resurrection
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Fountain of Dreams
|14
|6
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Battle Theme
|Final Fantasy X
|Besaid Island
|10
|9
|Fire Emblem
|Together, We Ride!
One tie this time. We stay at 2 Hikaris as Hikari (Orchestral) triumphs over Iridion II – Cloudy Stairway. Elsewhere, The Legendary Theme just barely edges out Resurrection in our Gitaroo Man showdown.
Fun Stats:
Game Breakdown:
8 Songs:
- Final Fantasy X (-3)
- Katamari Damacy
7 Songs:
- Super Smash Bros. Melee (-6)
6 Songs:
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-1)
5 Songs:
- Iridion II (-3)
4 Songs:
- Trails in the Sky FC (-6)
- Kingdom Hearts (-5)
- Cave Story (-3)
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-1)
3 Songs:
- Tales of Symphonia (-5)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-3)
- Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (-2)
- Technictix (-2)
- Unlimited SaGa (-1)
- Gitaroo Man
- Ico
2 Songs:
- Mario Kart: Double Dash (-4)
- Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (-4)
- Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (-3)
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-3)
- Parappa The Rapper 2 (-3)
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (-1)
- Mega Man Battle Network (-1)
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (-1)
- Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (-1)
- Jet Set Radio Future
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
1 Song:
- Final Fantasy X-2 (-4)
- Guilty Gear XX (-3)
- Silent Hill 3 (-3)
- Mega Man Battle Network 2 (-2)
- Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$! (-2)
- Zone of the Enders (-2)
- Final Fantasy XI (-1)
- Fire Emblem (-1)
- Halo: Combat Evolved (-1)
- Luigi’s Mansion (-1)
- Metroid Prime (-1)
- Remember 11: The Age of Infinity (-1)
- Shadow Hearts (-1)
- Sonic Heroes (-1)
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (-1)
- Wild Arms Alter Code: F (-1)
- Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse (-1)
- Baby Felix Halloween
- Beats of Rage
- Dynasty Warriors 4
- Legaia 2: Duel Saga
- Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
- Mario Power Tennis
- Puyo Pop Fever
- Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
- Silent Hill 2
- Silent Hill 4
- Soul Calibur II
- Suikoden III
- Super Monkey Ball 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- Wild Arms 3
- Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars
Remember The Fallen:
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (-2)
- Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (-2)
- Halo 2 (-2)
- Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland (-2)
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit (-2)
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 (-2)
- Advance Wars
- Asphalt: Urban GT
- Baldr Force EXE
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- Dynasty Warriors 3
- EVE Online
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
- Freedom Force
- Golden Sun
- Iridion 3D
- Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
- Mega Man Zero 2
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Ollie King
- Quantum Redshift
- Rez
- Samurai Warriors
- Shadow Hearts Covenant
- Sonic Advance 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Technibeat
- The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
- The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring
- World of Warcraft
We’ve got a pretty big shakeup up top, as Katamari Damacy has a perfect round, catapulting it from T-5th to T-1st. It shares that spot with Final Fantasy X, which edges out rival Super Smash Bros. Melee by just one song, sending the latter to 3rd.
It was a rough first round for underdog contender Trails in the Sky FC, as it loses 6 of its 10, dropping out of the top 5. It was also a bad round for Consolidated Mega Men, losing 9 songs across 5 games, and falling to just 5 songs left over 3.
Platform Breakdown:
- PS2: 56 (27 games)
- GameCube: 31 (12 games)
- Game Boy Advance: 19 (10 games)
- PC: 13 (4 games)
- Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)
- Xbox: 3 (2 games)
- Multiplatform: 2 (2 games)
- Arcade: 1 (1 game)
The PS2 continues to do very well. The GameCube continues to be buoyed by a few heavy-hitters (fitting), while the GBA’s charmed run through qualifying hits a bit of a snag, taking heavy losses here. We also must bid adieu to the Dreamcast and N-Gage.