For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Animation is typically thought of as a visual medium. But with rare exceptions (like, say, GIFs), the sound is part of what makes an animation effective and affecting. From soundtracks to soundscapes, to animations set to music, today is a day to share your favorite uses of sound in/with animation.

