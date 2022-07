On this day…

In 1775, the US Postal Service is established by the Continental Congress, with Ben Franklin as its first postmaster general.

In 1847, Liberia proclaims its independence.

In 1948, Harry S Truman signs the Executive Order desegregating the US military.

In 1956, President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalises the Suez Canal, kicking off the Suez Crisis.

So what have you been reading about this week?

