Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 6 Discussion

Here be the discussion pages for anyone who would like to discuss this show. In the US, episodes air on Freeform/Hulu on Tuesdays, 10 pm E / 9 pm C and these pages are scheduled to post an hour before that. If you live outside the US, you can watch the episodes for free on ABC Spark the next day, regardless of location.

Episode Trailer

Episode Synopsis Book Club Tally reunites with her mother and finds a reason to keep fighting. Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem to find their home has changed. Scylla and Edwin work together in attempt to reach Raelle. Anacostia and Sterling plot an escape.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...