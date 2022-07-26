The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Up In The Air

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

The second half of July’s gone massively—and to some extent hilariously—off script. Between the overwhelmingly unexpected drama of my first job interview in fourteen years, my bike’s brake repairs taking far longer than normal (and then quicker than expected—long story in an unjustified saga), and social schedule for the weekend getting thrown this way and that (not necessarily a bad thing; the choices on offer would have seemed unimaginable barely two months ago, let alone a year), I’ve had to reshuffle my plans and am correspondingly en route to Detroit at present. Though the latter includes an interesting-sounding exhibit at the DIA (where I haven’t been in months—a nice change from my usual complaints thereof the past couple of years), I’m still reeling a bit from all the potential transformations that I still kinda wish had held off ’til mid-August, if just for my peace of mind and traditional local fondness for said month as a time to relax.

Even though I didn’t get the job, I enjoyed the interview and felt good about the process, and it really broke through a kind of psychic block I think I had in trying to make positive systemic changes in my life. So I fully intend to keep plugging away at applying for other work, and in fact have another interview (with another department at said employer) soon. Given potential schedule conflicts (as yet imagined, of course), it’s possible—if I succeed—that I won’t be around in future when Creative Endeavors goes live. As with Tolerable Discussions (maybe not yet Health and Fitness, though that could change), I think the thread should be handled by someone who’d be likely to see and appreciate the early posts as they happen, and if all goes well for me, that might not be me any longer.

With that in mind, I’d like to at least throw open the possibility down the road of others regularly posting the Creative Endeavors Thread on my days. I’m happy to keep doing it on alternate Tuesdays, but if anyone’s interested in taking over the slot, I’d be equally happy to yield. Similarly, if anyone would like to see the return of the Sign-Up Sheet that we used to have, that could enable a rotating stable of thread posters, as well as a little more diversity in the media showcased (I asked at the time the last one ran out if we could get it extended, but I think I didn’t follow the correct procedure and then things got away from me). So thoughts are welcome and eagerly solicited; doesn’t have to happen right away, but I’d like to see what folks think of the idea.

That said, how’s your work going?

