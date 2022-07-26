30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 26: Favorite Animated Short

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Networks typically present us with animation in show or feature format (though I remember a time when Nickelodeon would fill dead air between shows with weird stuff from the Film Board of Canada in the early 90s!). However, shorts are often an opportunity for animators to experiment with visual and conceptual ideas that wouldn’t work with a feature or serial format. Share your favorite animated shorts today!

