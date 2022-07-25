Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 25

Here are today’s contestants:

Angela, a corporate lawyer, whose parents didn’t know if a show called Jeopardy! was dangerous;

Ed, an economics and real estate professor, collect water bottles that hold famous water; and

Karla, a content administrator, drove the Oregon Trail by herself. Karla is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,600.

Jeopardy!

EASTERN EUROPEAN HISTORY // BREAKFAST TIME // 8-LETTER WORDS // CHEMISTRY // SLOW // YOUR ROLE

DD1 – $600 – EASTERN EUROPEAN HISTORY – Now written in the Latin alphabet, Moldova’s language used to be written in this alphabet named for a 9th century priest (Angela initially tried to make it a true DD for $400, but after being reminded of the table limit by Ken, wagered $1,000 and was correct.)

Scores going into DJ: Karla $3,400, Ed $5,000, Angela $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

U.S. GEOGRAPHY // LITERATURE OF THE MIDDLE AGES // IT’S A BUST! // SPECIAL “K” (“k” is the first letter of each response) // CELEBRITY CATCHPHRASES // HOMONAMES

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – IT’S A BUST! – In the painting seen here, Rembrandt depicted Aristotle contemplating a bust of this poet (Ed added $2,500 to his total of $11,400 vs. $7,000 for Karla.)

DD3 – $800 – CELEBRITY CATCHPHRASES – In 2012 Merriam-Webster added this phrase about inspiration popularized by Oprah (Karla dropped $4,000 from her score of $9,000 vs. $16,300 for Ed.)

Ed had a comfortable advantage after Karla missed DD3, but he wasn’t quite able to maintain a runaway as Angela made a late move to enter FJ at $10,000 vs. $18,700 for Ed and $7,000 for Karla.

Final Jeopardy!

THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME – Honored in 1998 as part of a rock group & in 2019 as a solo artist, this singer was the first woman to be inducted into the Hall twice

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, with Ed dropping $1,301 to win with $17,399.

Odds and ends

Vocabulary vexations: in 8-LETTER WORDS, no one knew a “paper container for more paper” is an envelope, or the word for “just sufficient” from the Latin for “equal” is adequate.

Wagering strategy: DD3 was a good example of why a mid-sized bet in Karla’s situation isn’t the best play, because even with the smaller amount of her wager, after she missed she was still out of the running in FJ. So there’s possibly a lot to gain by going all-in there and not much to lose.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Cyrillic? DD2 – Who was Homer? DD3 – What is an a-ha moment? (Karla wins the comedy award for the day by responding “You win a car!”) FJ – Who is Stevie Nicks?

