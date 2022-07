The song that inspired the comic that inspired the movie that so many folks around here seem to know and love. If you didn’t know that…well now you know!

ARTIST: Plumtree

SONG: “Scott Pilgrim”

ALBUM: Predicts the Future

RELEASED: 1997

LABEL: Cinnamon Toast Records

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...