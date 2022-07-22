RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7: Episode 11 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7!

This season, eight previous winners of Drag Race compete to be crowned the Queen of Queens. In this week’s episode, it’s a talent show – the last challenge before the lipsync smackdown next week! Who will impress guest judge, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder? Let’s find out!

Episodes launch at 3 AM EST on Friday each week.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Because people will be watching these episodes at different times, please place particularly spoiler details in spoiler tags. Spoiler Tags can be activated either by clicking the “eye” symbol when you’re writing a comment, or by typing <spoiler> text </spoiler>.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episodes!

