Job Rants Thread – 7/23/2022 – Spread Thin

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Spreadsheets –

..Sorry, it’s just that I’ve been spending an inordinate amount of time looking at spreadsheets, this week. All week. Every day. For hours at a time. The one I looked at yesterday, for instance, had all of its’ columns messed up and half of the information either wrong, or missing. I had to go line-by-line, column-by-column, and plug in the right information; which I didn’t always have.

There were over 200 lines. With six columns, each. It took me 7 hours.

My best friend, who is a software programmer by profession, has asked me on more than one occasion why I don’t get certified to do something similar. I’ve done some light programming in the past, after all, and am similarly detail-oriented. The next time he asks me that, I’m going to bring this up, and then I’ll likely administer some degree of wedgie; so that he’ll know to never mention it, again.

Needless, to say, I think I’m done, for this week. My eyes are basically raisins, at this point. So I don’t think I could type much more; even if I wanted to. Hope everyone else had a better week, and I wanted to give a quick shout of thanks to everyone who offered a bit of sympathy to my plight, last week. I’m happily over it, by now; but may it never happen again.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: It’s spreadsheet o’clock, somewhere.

