Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 21ST, 2022:

American Horror Stories Season Premiere (Hulu)

Ghost In The House Of Truth (BET+)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season Premiere (Netflix)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, JULY 22ND, 2022:

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

Blown Away Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Boston George: Famous Without the Fortune (Fandor)

Best Foot Forward (Apple TV+)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Trying (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY. JULY 23RD, 2022:

Christmas In Toyland (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JULY 24TH, 2022:

90 Day Fiance: UK Series Premiere (Discovery+)

MONDAY, JULY 25TH, 2022:

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 26TH, 2022:

D14ries Series Premiere (Netflix)

MH 370: Mystery Of The Lost Flight (History)

Street Food USA Season Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27TH, 2022:

Car Masters: Rust To Riches Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Dream Home Makeover Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season Premiere (Disney+)

Light & Magic Season Premiere (Disney+)

Pipa (Netflix)

Rebelde Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Most Hated Man On The Internet (Netflix)

