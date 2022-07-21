Comic-Con 2022: Day 1 (Thursday)

It’s the first (official) day of Comic-Con today! What are you excited for? What news do you hope to hear out of today’s panels? Who would you love to meet and show your screenplay to?

Notable Programming (All times Pacific):

10:45 am – The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds (Ballroom 20). Nathan FIllion and Neicy Nash-Betts will be on hand to discuss the show The Rookie as well as Nash’s new spin-off The Rookie: Feds.

11:15 am – Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel (Room 6A). Come join various Mattel employees, plus WWE super stars Ciampa, Queen Zelina, and THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE Cody…Rhoooooooooooooooodes will be on hand to discuss the upcoming line of WWE figures.

11:30 am – DC’s Dark Crisis (Room 6DE). 30 years in the making, the creative team behind Dark Crisis: Young Justice, The Flash, and Worlds Without Justice will be on hand to discuss DC Comics latest major event.

12:00 pm – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Hall H). Paramount pictures will present a sneak peek at the upcoming film. Cast and crew will be on hand as well.

1:00 pm – Ghosts (Ballroom 20). The hit CBS show is making its Comic-Con debut this year. Never before seen footage, and new stuff, will be shown, plus the cast will be there for fan Q&A.

1:30 pm – Abbott Elementary (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton). The cast and crew of the hit ABC show will be hosting a live “virtual panel”.

1:30 pm – Teen Wolf the Movie (Hall H). Based on the 2011 MTV series, the cast and crew of the new Teen Wolf film will be on hand to show clips and talk about the new film coming exclusively to Paramount+.

3:00 pm – A Look Inside the Making of the Gotham Knights Video Game (Room 6A). Set to release this year on Oct. 25th, the creative team and stars of the video game Gotham Knights will be on hand to show concept art or some shit.

3:00 pm – Masters of the Universe: 40 Years (Hall H). Filmmaker Kevin Smith interviews many of the creative minds behind the popular 1980’s animated series Masters of the Universe. Sneak peeks at what is coming up next for the series will be shown as well.

3:15 pm – Todd McFarlane Celebrates 30 Years of Spawn (Room 6DE). The multi-hyphenate Todd McFarlane will be on hand to discuss his most popular creation and the empire it…spawned, hahahahahahaha!

3:30 pm – Severance (Ballroom 20). Patton Oswalt moderates a discussion with the cast and crew of the absolutely brilliant Apple TV show Severance.

4:30 pm – Shatner on Shatner (Hall H). Legendary film and television star William Shatner will join moderator Kevin Smith, discussing the highs and lows of over 90 years of his life on planet Earth.

4:45 pm – Beavis & Butt-Head Do Comic-Con (Ballroom 20). Mike Judge and a surprise “celebrity” moderator will be on hand to discuss the recent Beavis & Butt-Head film on Paramount+, and give a sneak peek at the upcoming new series.

7:15 pm – Solar Opposites (Room 6BCF). Cast and crew from Hulu’s Solar Opposites will be on hand to take your really stupid questions.

10:00 pm – Harley Quinn Season 3 Advance Screening (Room 5AB). Come and see the first two episodes of the popular HBO Max animated series.

