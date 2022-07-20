The Book Nook Reviews the Year So Far (7/20)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As we passed the halfway point of the year (two and a half weeks ago, but never mind that) perhaps it’s a good time to look back on what we’ve read so far. Tell us about the best books you’ve read this year. Have you committed to a Goodreads challenge (or something similar) and if so, how’s it going? Any new authors you’ve discovered and want to share? Let us know!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

We’ll be reading The Drawing of the Three next. Please make sure you’ve gotten to The Lady of Shadows – Chapter 2 The Ringing of Changes by July 24 .

. The second group, hosted by Pershing48 is reading the short story collection Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. The second thread, for discussing the entire book, will go up on July 21. (Threads will go up at noon EDT)

