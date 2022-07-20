30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 20: Favorite Web Animation

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Animation as an artform has exploded on the web over the course of our young century, from Flash (RIP) experiments in the 00s, to contemporary YouTube animators, to the ways animated GIFs have just become a part of how we communicate on the web. Today is a day to share favorite animation that is native to the web – made for the web, popularized by the web, that exists because of the web.

