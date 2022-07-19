Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (7/19)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Today is the baseball All Star Game here in fair Los Angeles. Fans will gather far and wide to see their favorites like Honus Wagner, Cap Anson, and Mordecai ”Three Finger” Brown.

You may ask yourself, what is the appeal of the game?

To quote the silky words of James Earl Jones from the movie Field of Dreams: “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again.”

Baseball has been the subject of many movies, from fairy tales where Robert Redford has a magic bat to comedies where a kid becomes the Rookie of the Year. They can be drawn from the real life struggles, whether it is the first African-American player in the sport or a fictionalized (but based in reality) all female team putting Madonna in the batting rotation.

Perhaps the team is guided by unseen angels in the outfield. Perhaps the only enemy is time, where you have to prove yourself for one last glorious moment before you hang up the gloves forever. Perhaps the biggest enemy is a giant dog in the yard next door. Or a baseball-playing chimpanzee who’s going to tank your entire movie career.

Looking at you, Matt LeBlanc.

The one constant throughout the years, Matt, has been monkey movies.

Bonus prompt: what is your favorite baseball movie?

Bonus double play prompt: what is your favorite baseball movie featuring your team?

