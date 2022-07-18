Weekly Games Thread Discovers Something New

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What’s an interesting, notable video game mechanic that you had for whatever reason just never experienced, until you most ‘needed’ it? I for one took many years to get used to the concept of ducking (not the more passive crouching), let alone being able to duck reflexively, because I was too used to 3D games where I could more easily maneuver around something. But ducking is undeniably essential to 2D gaming and I’ve grown quite attached to it.

