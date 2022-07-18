Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 16

Top 32 Results!
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule]
|5
|6
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|Pokémon X & Y
|Kalos Power Plant
|3
|10
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sunshine Seaside
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Disco Descent
|6
|5
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2
|Shovel Knight
|The Fateful Return (Tower Approach)
|7
|7*
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Land of Blue Skies
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|8
|4
|Shovel Knight
|In the Halls of the Usurper
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act
|3
|9
|Mushihimesama HD
|The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|Pony Island
|Beelzebub
|7
|6
|Drakengard 3
|Gabriel
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|7
|6
|Heaven Variant
|Robots Ain’t Got No Soul
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|9
|5
|Read Only Memories
|Welcome to Neo-SF
|Transistor
|The Spine
|8
|6
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Infiltrate the Junk Factory
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|6
|4
|Nights of Azure
|Indignation [Art Museum]
|Gunpoint
|Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike]
|5
|6
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|I Am Setsuna
|Rare
|7
|8
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|8
|7
|Super Mario 3D World
|Super Bell Hill
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning Returns
|4
|10
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Gens D’Armes
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
|10
|4
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Higher [ESTi]
It’s the top 16! Fewer matches for the first time; the whole tournament concludes this week!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, July 19th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Shovel Knight loses its perch on the top, for I think the first time since it gained it, tumbling down to the 1 song tier. Only 2 games remain with multiple songs: Undertale, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, which I think is the strongest showing yet for Trails? idk my memory about this stuff is surprisingly poor!
This also marks the end for several charmed runs, as we say goodbye to games like Heaven Variant, QURARE: Magic Library, and Sonic: After The Sequel. We’re going to see plenty more tough farewells over the course of our final week.
2 Songs (2 games):
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Undertale
1 Song (12 games):
- Shovel Knight [-2]
- Drakengard 3 [-1]
- Super Mario 3D World [-1]
- AG Drive
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Mushihimesama HD
- Persona 5
- Pony Island
- Risk of Rain
- Tearaway
- Transistor
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Remember The Fallen (11 games):
- Sonic: After The Sequel [-2]
- beatmania IIDX 23 copula
- Gunpoint
- Heaven Variant
- I Am Setsuna
- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Nights of Azure
- Pokémon X & Y
- QURARE: Magic Library
- Read Only Memories