30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 17: Favorite Stop-Motion Film/Show/Short

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

The very earliest forms of animation in film were the stop-motion “trick” films of artists like the Lumiere brothers, the stop-motion shadow-puppetry of Lotte Reineger, and the stop-motion animated dead bugs of Ladislaw Starevich. While stop-motion is not the most prevalent form of animation today, talented artists still do amazing things with physical 3D models. Today is the day to share your favorite example of stop-motion.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...