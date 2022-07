The Naukan Yupik language is a critically endangered language which is only spoken by about 70 native people on the Chukotka peninsula in the Russian Federation. It is one of the four Yupik languages spoken by natives in the regions of Siberia, South-Central Alaska, and Western Alaska.

It is not currently available through Rosetta Stone or Duolingo.

