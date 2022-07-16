Werewolf 188: Into Thin Air – Signups

The 1996 Mount Everest disaster occurred on 10–11 May 1996 when eight climbers caught in a blizzard died on Mount Everest while attempting to descend from the summit.

This will be a “mountainous” game (meaning no power roles), intended for 15-17 players. No roleclaims! No complicated mechanics! Simple!

Because it’ll be a smallish game and there won’t be roles to help keep the game moving, a higher level of participation is recommended. In practical terms that means a minimum of 10 posts per game day, but of course more is better.

Notes:

We’re using Discord for private communication, wolf chat / graveyard, etc. If you’re not on there yet I’ll give you an invite link.

I’ll be running my usual vote spreadsheet for the game.

To start with, days will be roughly 36 hours and nights roughly 12 hours. Day One will be a little longer.

Roles

3 Wolves / 12-14 Town

NO ROLES

Players

Backups

Graveyard

If you’re a curious bystander who’s read down this far and is wondering what this is all about: Hello! Here’s some info on how the game generally works: https://the-avocado.org/2021/04/29/the-werewolf-den-part-4/



Feel free to join us!

