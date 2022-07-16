Werewolf 188: Into Thin Air – Signups

The 1996 Mount Everest disaster occurred on 10–11 May 1996 when eight climbers caught in a blizzard died on Mount Everest while attempting to descend from the summit.
This will be a “mountainous” game (meaning no power roles), intended for 15-17 players. No roleclaims! No complicated mechanics! Simple!
Because it’ll be a smallish game and there won’t be roles to help keep the game moving, a higher level of participation is recommended. In practical terms that means a minimum of 10 posts per game day, but of course more is better.
Notes:
- We’re using Discord for private communication, wolf chat / graveyard, etc. If you’re not on there yet I’ll give you an invite link.
- I’ll be running my usual vote spreadsheet for the game.
- To start with, days will be roughly 36 hours and nights roughly 12 hours. Day One will be a little longer.
Roles
3 Wolves / 12-14 Town
NO ROLES
Players
Backups
Graveyard
If you’re a curious bystander who’s read down this far and is wondering what this is all about: Hello! Here’s some info on how the game generally works: https://the-avocado.org/2021/04/29/the-werewolf-den-part-4/
Feel free to join us!