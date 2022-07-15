The Friday Politics Thread: It Has No Asbestos.

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! I’m writing this super late so it’s a short one today no required reading.

Today’s Trans Artist is Beverly Glenn-Copeland a hard to categorize man musically as he does a bit of everything. Canadian Cados might recognize him as a recurring guest on the old Mr. Dressup Show. His career in children’s media was extensive as he was also a writer for Sesame Street. I know him from his more recent career renaissance and his soothing electro pop music. His singing voice is soft, deep, and a little ethereal kinda like previously featured artist ANOHNI. I hope you all enjoy him as much as I do!

That’s it for today! Remember the rules! Be nice to everyone!

