Bemaneviky Ouest is a municipality in Madagascar, with a population of 5,841 (as of 2018). 50% of its working population work in fishing, 49% are farmers (mostly coffee), and 1% work in the service industry. I would think they work for the medical center, as it seems to be the only damn thing in the area, according to Google, anyway.

