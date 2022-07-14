The Weekly Music Thread EXPLAINS That Reference!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Last week, we discussed our favorite pop culture references in music. This week, let’s explain our favorite local, regional (or other possibly obscure) references that some listeners might have missed.

Second week in a row with the Sloan, but some time after “Underwhelmed” went into heavy rotation on Much Music it occurred to me that this line might go over a few people’s heads:

“She was obviously a person with a cause

I told her that I don’t smoke or drink

She told me to loosen up on our way to the L.C.“

While it’s probably not too hard to figure out based on context, some non-Canadians (and even Canadians in certain provinces) might not realize that “the L.C.” stands for “the Liquor Commission”. In most Canadian provinces liquor stores are run by the government, and in Nova Scotia (where Sloan are originally from) “the L.C.” is the colloquial slang for “Nova Scotia Liquor Commission” – I’ll leave it to the Canadian Musicados from other provinces to clarify whether or not this term is used in their respective necks of the woods at all.

Earlier version of the same song; contains the same reference – and more shoegaze!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

