The Avocado Parenting Thread Is Sharing

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

First, some long awaited good news. The FDA has (finally) approved vaccines for kids 6 months through 5 years. This brings a lot of relief to those of us with small humans at home.

If you or someone you know is having trouble finding a vaccine for a small child, check out this crowd-sourced map of possible locations:

Vaccines Under 5 Map

This week, let’s talk about Sharing.

How do you share parenting tasks – whether it be with a partner/spouse, grandparents, paid childcare, or school? What difficulties have you faced in organizing your and your kid(s) lives?

Also, for those of us with kids old enough for it, how well have they learned to share?

(Feel free to talk about anything else, of course, the prompt is only a suggestion, and please also suggest any new topics you’d like to discuss.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...