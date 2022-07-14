Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Anjali, a lawyer, rode an electric unicycle;

Mark, a shelter veterinarian, worked on a lot of exotic animals; and

Emily, a middle school band director, is a skilled bingo caller. Emily is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,000.

Jeopardy!

THE FOUNDING FATHERS // EARTH // TV SHOWS BY EPISODE TITLE // UNITS OF MEASURE // TERRIBLE SUPERVILLAIN NAMES // THAT’S COLD!

DD1 – $600 – THE FOUNDING FATHERS – Activist lawyer James Otis is credited with say that this “without representation is tyranny” (Anjali won $400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Emily $5,400, Mark $4,000, Anjali $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

RIVER NAMES // LITERARY CASTLES // ROMANCE LANGUAGES // THE WINDS OF POP CULTURE // I KNOW WHAT YOU DID // 4 OF THE SAME LETTER

DD2 – $1,600 – I KNOW WHAT YOU DID – You served as Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996 (Emily added $3,000 to her total of $9,400 vs. $5,600 for Mark.)

DD3 – $1,200 – RIVER NAMES – This river that gave its name to a Georgia city was known as Rio Dulce, or “Sweet River”, to early Spanish explorers (With two other clues remaining, Emily dropped $2,000 from her score of $16,000 vs. $9,400 for Anjali.)

Emily increased her lead on DD2, fell back a bit on DD3 but had enough to hold off the rally of Anjali. Going into FJ it was Emily with $14,000, Anjali at $12,600 and Mark with $8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

THE 20th CENTURY – Maybe surprisingly, in 1918 this new leader was the first to recognize the independence of Finland

Emily and Mark were correct on FJ. Emily added $11,201 to win with $25,201 for a two-day total of $53,201.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the space for dry aging that’s kept well under 40 degrees that an office can be described as being “as cold as” is a meat locker.

Mayim’s musings: About the movie “A Mighty Wind”, she said “I highly recommend it”. As do I, it is brilliant.

One more thing: For the category I KNOW WHAT YOU DID, shouldn’t the proper phrasing be “I am…” rather than “Who is…”?

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is taxation? DD2 – Who was Tutu? DD3 – What is Savannah? FJ – Who was Lenin?

