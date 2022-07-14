Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 14TH, 2022:

101 Places To Party Before You Die Series Premiere (TruTV)

All The Queen’s Men Season Premiere (BET+)

Fboy Island Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

Resident Evil Series Premiere (Netflix)

Top Gear Season Thirty Two Premiere (BBC America)

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons (Hulu)

FRIDAY, JULY 15TH, 2022:

Alba (Netflix)

Country Queen (Netflix)

Don’t Make Me Go (Prime Video)

Farzar Series Premiere (Netflix)

Love Goals (Jaadugar) (Netflix)

Mom, Don’t Do That! (Netflix)

Persuasion (Netflix)

Remarriage & Desires (Netflix)

The Rehearsal Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Z3 (Disney+)

SATURDAY, JULY 16TH, 2022:

Campfire Christmas (Hallmark)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

SUNDAY, JULY 17TH, 2022:

Blood & Treasure Season Two Premiere (Paramount+)

MONDAY, JULY 18TH, 2022:

Live Is Life (Netflix)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (Netflix)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (Netflix)

The Captain (ESPN)

The Submarine Killers: Confessions Of A Murderer (Discovery+)

The TikTok Man: Catching A Predator (Discovery+)

Too Old For Fairy Tales (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 19TH, 2022:

Aftershock (Hulu)

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20TH, 2022:

Bad Exorcist Series Premiere (Netflix)

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi(Netflix)

Virgin River Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

