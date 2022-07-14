Comic Book Chat -Best Comics of 2022 (So Far)

Looking at the calendar, it amazes me that its already July and half the year is over already.

Today’s Comic Book Chat is short and sweet. Tell us which comic books have been the best of the best so far this year. Which are the cream of the crop. Which ones make you shout at your friends “YOU HAVE TO READ THIS!”. This thread will help us later in the year when we compile our list for the PITS Award for Best Comics at the end of December.

Please include comics that you may have read for the first time this year.

You can also list graphic novels and manga as well.

Thanks For Stopping By To Chat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...