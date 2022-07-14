Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

Part 1 Results!

Spoiler Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Akakakushi 5 6 beatmania IIDX 23 copula Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule] Shovel Knight An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) 7 6 Tales of Zestiria Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina] Xenoblade Chronicles X 亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night) 5 8 Pokémon X & Y Kalos Power Plant Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Glittering City of Yusnaan 7 9 Super Mario 3D World Sunshine Seaside Crypt of the NecroDancer Disco Descent 6* 6 BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Under Heaven Destruction II Super Mario 3D World Credit Roll 5 9 Sonic: After The Sequel Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2 Samorost 3 Mushroom Picker Dance 7 8 Shovel Knight The Fateful Return (Tower Approach) Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse East Madness 3 8 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies Undertale Megalovania 9 5 Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese) 5 8 Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper Sonic: After The Sequel World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act 6* 6 Unravel Halling efter Per Loof BattleBlock Theater Secret Area 6 8 Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] Mario Kart 8 Mute City 6 8 Pony Island Beelzebub Drakengard 3 Gabriel 6 3 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Escape from Midwich Valley Persona 5 Last Surprise 7 6 Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage 5 9 Heaven Variant Robots Ain’t Got No Soul [collapse]

The final round with multiple days! We’ll have a new round on Friday! It’s the moment when time accelerates and everything resolves in an instant.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler Part 1

Part 2 Or listen to every song here. [collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, July 15th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler The top crust gets a bit better defined. Shovel Knight remains on top, but now co-reigns with Drakengard 3. Drakengard didn’t enter as a favorite, but its songs have been very hard to take down and it is well-positioned to go deep as the rounds pick up. Just below these two we have Undertale, Mario Kart 8, and Super Mario 3D World, all games that entered on top and have weathered the storm to remain in the mix. Going a bit lower, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is now our only remaining FF game, outlasting XIV, XV, and various spin-offs. Sonic: After The Sequel is still in it, but Mega Man Unlimited is not, leaving Sonic as the champion of that little fangame faceoff. And, Shuttle Rush is still here, meaning the “Shinigami will get an OUYA game into the top 64” prophecy has been fulfilled. 4 Songs (2 games): Shovel Knight [-2]

Drakengard 3 3 Songs (3 games): Undertale

Mario Kart 8 [-1]

Super Mario 3D World [-1] 2 Songs (5 games): Crypt of the NecroDancer [-1]

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-1]

Sonic: After The Sequel [-1]

Unravel [-1]

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 1 Song (37 games) Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-3]

Persona 5 [-3]

AG Drive [-2]

Fire Emblem Fates [-2]

Heaven Variant [-2]

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-2]

Mushihimesama HD [-2]

The Flame in The Flood [-2]

QURARE: Magic Library [-1]

Risk of Rain [-1]

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse [-1]

Tearaway [-1]

Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]

Axiom Verge

BattleBlock Theater

beatmania IIDX 23 copula

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

Brigador

Cloudbuilt

DuckTales: Remastered

Guacamelee!

Gunpoint

I Am Setsuna

Nights of Azure

Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi

Pokémon X & Y

Pony Island

Read Only Memories

Samorost 3

Shin Megami Tensei IV

Shuttle Rush

Tales of Zestiria

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE

Transistor

Velocity 2x

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Remember The Fallen (28 games) Deadbolt [-2]

Mighty Switch Force 2 [-2]

Owlboy [-2]

Stella Glow [-2]

Stellaris [-2]

Abzu

Ar Nosurge

Child of Light

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan

Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward

Final Fantasy XV

Furi

Hate Plus

Mega Man Unlimited

Monument Valley

Phenogram

Picross 3D Round 2

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Rogue Legacy

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

Splatoon

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Stardew Valley

Super Rad Raygun

Transformers: Devastation

Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge [collapse]

