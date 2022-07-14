Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

Part 1 Results!
|Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
|Akakakushi
|5
|6
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule]
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|7
|6
|Tales of Zestiria
|Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina]
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
|5
|8
|Pokémon X & Y
|Kalos Power Plant
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Glittering City of Yusnaan
|7
|9
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sunshine Seaside
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Disco Descent
|6*
|6
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Under Heaven Destruction II
|Super Mario 3D World
|Credit Roll
|5
|9
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2
|Samorost 3
|Mushroom Picker Dance
|7
|8
|Shovel Knight
|The Fateful Return (Tower Approach)
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|East Madness
|3
|8
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Land of Blue Skies
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|9
|5
|Mario Kart 8
|Wild Wood
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese)
|5
|8
|Shovel Knight
|In the Halls of the Usurper
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act
|6*
|6
|Unravel
|Halling efter Per Loof
|BattleBlock Theater
|Secret Area
|6
|8
|Mushihimesama HD
|The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|Mario Kart 8
|Mute City
|6
|8
|Pony Island
|Beelzebub
|Drakengard 3
|Gabriel
|6
|3
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Escape from Midwich Valley
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|7
|6
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|A Cold Sweat
|Shovel Knight
|Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage
|5
|9
|Heaven Variant
|Robots Ain’t Got No Soul
The final round with multiple days! We’ll have a new round on Friday! It’s the moment when time accelerates and everything resolves in an instant.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, July 15th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
The top crust gets a bit better defined. Shovel Knight remains on top, but now co-reigns with Drakengard 3. Drakengard didn’t enter as a favorite, but its songs have been very hard to take down and it is well-positioned to go deep as the rounds pick up. Just below these two we have Undertale, Mario Kart 8, and Super Mario 3D World, all games that entered on top and have weathered the storm to remain in the mix.
Going a bit lower, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is now our only remaining FF game, outlasting XIV, XV, and various spin-offs. Sonic: After The Sequel is still in it, but Mega Man Unlimited is not, leaving Sonic as the champion of that little fangame faceoff. And, Shuttle Rush is still here, meaning the “Shinigami will get an OUYA game into the top 64” prophecy has been fulfilled.
4 Songs (2 games):
- Shovel Knight [-2]
- Drakengard 3
3 Songs (3 games):
- Undertale
- Mario Kart 8 [-1]
- Super Mario 3D World [-1]
2 Songs (5 games):
- Crypt of the NecroDancer [-1]
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-1]
- Sonic: After The Sequel [-1]
- Unravel [-1]
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
1 Song (37 games)
- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-3]
- Persona 5 [-3]
- AG Drive [-2]
- Fire Emblem Fates [-2]
- Heaven Variant [-2]
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-2]
- Mushihimesama HD [-2]
- The Flame in The Flood [-2]
- QURARE: Magic Library [-1]
- Risk of Rain [-1]
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse [-1]
- Tearaway [-1]
- Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]
- Axiom Verge
- BattleBlock Theater
- beatmania IIDX 23 copula
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- Brigador
- Cloudbuilt
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Guacamelee!
- Gunpoint
- I Am Setsuna
- Nights of Azure
- Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
- Pokémon X & Y
- Pony Island
- Read Only Memories
- Samorost 3
- Shin Megami Tensei IV
- Shuttle Rush
- Tales of Zestiria
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
- Transistor
- Velocity 2x
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Remember The Fallen (28 games)
- Deadbolt [-2]
- Mighty Switch Force 2 [-2]
- Owlboy [-2]
- Stella Glow [-2]
- Stellaris [-2]
- Abzu
- Ar Nosurge
- Child of Light
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
- Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
- Final Fantasy XV
- Furi
- Hate Plus
- Mega Man Unlimited
- Monument Valley
- Phenogram
- Picross 3D Round 2
- Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Rogue Legacy
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- Splatoon
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Stardew Valley
- Super Rad Raygun
- Transformers: Devastation
- Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge