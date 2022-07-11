WW 187 – Hamilton: A Werewolf Musical – Day 4

Quentin Trembley chased down a rebel fighter, sitting backwards on his horse. It was unclear what his disagreement with this particular rebel was, but based on his shouts, it was some political dispute regarding the hotness of pants. Whatever the case, he succeeded in chasing the rebel to his death, as he went riding off a cliff.

Forever1267 (formerly Mac) is dead. He was a VANILLA REVOLUTIONARY.

As Quentin Trembley laughed at his enemy’s downfall, he did not notice a certain time-traveling King approach from behind.

“Quentin, how could you?” King George VII asked. “You’re a traitor to the rebel cause!”

“Well, I was talking to the Democratic-Republicans, and they offered me a whole lot of peanut brittle…. can you blame me for being interested in what they had to say, when you’ve been paying me no attention, writing like your running out of time at night!”

“I’ve been writing letters to secretly support the revolution. Fighting for freedom was the only way to secure our future together!”

The Lovers’ quarrel was cut short, when a bullet came from an unseen figure in the shadows. It struck Quentin Trembley, dropping him to the ground.

“Nooo!” George yelled, running to Quentin’s side.

“George, I’m so sorry for forgetting what you taught me, we spent too much time apart…”

“My love, stay alive!”

“…But you’ll always have the key to my heart” Trembly said.

George embraced Trembley and the two went rolling down the nearby cliffside together.

Queequeg / Quentin Trembley is dead. They were ELIZA HAMILTON, and the DEMOCRATIC-REPUBLICAN RECRUIT.

Copy / King George VII is dead. He was ALEXANDER HAMILTON, and the lover of Eliza Hamilton.

Roles 14 4 Revolutionaries (Town) 6 1 Vanilla Revolutionary

1 Vanilla Revolutionary 1 Ten-Dollar Founding Father (Alexander Hamilton) – Town Messenger. Born a penniless orphan, this immigrant’s greatest power is his command of the written word. Each night, he may send any player a letter of any contents they wish. Preferably, it will rhyme.

1 Fighting Frenchman – (Lafayette) – Conditional Vigilante role. If Lafayette remains alive going into Day 4 and neither scum faction has been eliminated, he will come in with French reinforcements (receive a 1-Shot kill.)

1 General (George Washington) – Jailer. Each night, the commander-in-chief will select a player to place under military watch, preventing them from taking any action or being acted on.

1 Duelist (John Laurens) – Unusual Vigilante role. Each night, Laurens can “challenge” a player to a duel (which their opponent has no choice but to accept). Either he or his opponent may die. As the game progresses, Lauren’s odd of winning each duel will decrease, beginning at 80% on Night 1, and decreasing by 20% each subsequent night. Laurens can choose not to issue any challenge at night if he wishes. However, his odds of success will decrease on the next night even if he didn’t have a duel the previous night.

1 Tailor’s Apprentice (Hercules Mulligan) – Investigator. Mulligan uses his position as a Tailor to Spy on other America’s enemies at night, learning one player’s alignment.

3 Schuylers Sisters – The Schuyler sisters know each other like they know their own minds, and can communicate in a private chat. Angelica – The eldest Schuyler sister, she will set her sister Eliza up with a romantic match. She can attempt to create this love match on Night 1, but if blocked, can continue trying until successful. If she dies without assigning a lover, Eliza may choose one for herself. Eliza – Will be married to another player. Once married, she and her partner will share a QT, and die together if either is killed. And Peggy – She’s also here.

3 1 Southern [Expletive] Democratic-Republicans (Scum Faction) 1 Secretary of State (Thomas Jefferson) – Scum Recruiter. Jefferson will use his gift for diplomacy to bring a new member to his Party’s side. His recruitment attempt will only work if used on a town player. Only 1 recruitment, but can attempt again if unsuccessful or blocked.

1 Compromiser (James Madison) – If another player attempts to kill Madison at night, his compromising powers will kick in, preventing him from being acted on. This power will be used up after 1 use.

1 Democratic-Republican Recruit 3 1 Royalists (Scum Faction) 1 Mad King (George III)- Roleblocker Role, will select a player each night to command to stay in place, preventing them from taking any action.

1 Farmer (Samuel Seabury) – Scum recruiter. He will be able to target 1 player to eloquently convince to join the Royalist side. His recruit attempt will only work if used on a Town player. Only 1 recruitment, but can attempt again if unsuccessful or blocked.

1 Royalist Recruit 1 Villain In Your History (SK) Aaron Burr – Another Duelist, functioning similarly to the John Laurens role – except his odds are reversed. He begins on Night 1 with only a 20% chance of surviving an attempt to duel. However, each subsequent his odds will increase by 20%, until locking in at 100% percent. [collapse]

Players Mac / Macelxander Crocelton Forever1267 (Let’s call him MacEver) (Vanilla Revolutionary) Spooky / The Bullet that killed Hamilton MSD / Captain Isaac Higgentoot (Angelica Schuyler) April / Tamatoa (Peggy Schuyler / Royalist Recruit) Cork / Audrey II (Thomas Jefferson, Democratic Republican) Lindsay / Gustave! (Samuel Seabury, Royalist) Owen / Evan Hansen (Vanilla Revoltuionary) Abby / Benjamin Franklin Gates Anewholiday / Shimon the Musical Robot (Vanilla Revolutonary) Wasp / Major General Evelyn Smyth (Vanilla Revolutionary) Chum / Rejected Federalist InnDEEED / Charles Boyle Queequeg / President Quentin Trembly (Eliza / DR Recruit) Goat / Jellicle Cat (Vanilla Revoltionary) Josephus / George Clinton and the Continental Congress Funkadelic Raven / Mr. Schuester Copy / King George VII (Alexander Hamilton) Jake / Peggy Hill (John Laurens / Duelist ) Beinggreen / New York City [collapse]

Twilight will be at 8PM CST on Tuesday, July 12th.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...