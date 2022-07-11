Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 11

Here are today’s contestants:

Steve, a lawyer, has clients who make him an “adopted grandson”;

Aleithia, a course developer, prepared Thanksgiving dinner for 15 in a toaster oven; and

Robert, a math professor, lived in a tent in college for two months. Robert is a one-day champ with winnings of $32,001.

Jeopardy!

GLACIERS // HEARING RED // THE RAVEN-POURRI (each response pretty much rhymes with “nevermore”) // LICENSE PLATE MOTTOS // GREAT BRITAIN IN THE 1700s // CHEERY-“O” (responses start with “o”)

DD1 – $400 – LICENSE PLATE MOTTOS – “Great Faces, Great Places” (Robert lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Robert $5,800, Aleithia $2,200, Steve $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

WRITER, WRONGER // CHARACTERS IN THE MOVIE // TRIAL & ERA // WOOD // GEOGRAPHY FROM MACAU TO ODGEN (all responses fall alphabetically between those two places) // FAMILIAL PHRASES

DD2 – $1,600 – FAMILIAL PHRASES – As a verb, it means exempt from new legislation (Robert added $5,000 to his total of $9,000 vs. $5,400 for Steve, and Robert went on to run the category.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GEOGRAPHY FROM MACAU TO ODGEN – This city of more than 4 million people is home to the Jamia Mosque & Kenyatta University (Robert added $5,000 to his score of $16,800 vs. $5,400 for Steve.)

Steve took the lead on the last clue of round one, then Robert quickly scored on both DDs in DJ and held a strong advantage into FJ at $23,000 vs. $13,800 for Steve and $7,400 for Aleithia.

Final Jeopardy!

MUSICAL THEATER – It’s one of the most revived shows in Broadway history & in 2001 it was designated the state opera of South Carolina

Steve and Aleithia were correct on FJ, with Steve adding $4,601 to win with $18,401.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: On DD3, Robert could have built a massive advantage with a bigger wager that would have been very difficult to overcome. If he felt geography was a strong category, a big bet might have been a chance worth taking over letting his opponents have a chance to get back into the game, and then having to deal with an unknown FJ category.

Writer wrongs: No one guessed the writer known for “horrific excesses” transferred to the Bastille in 1784 was Marquis de Sade, or could name “Naked Lunch” author William S. Burroughs.

Season 39 news: The episode included a promo that tickets are available for the new season’s episodes. Also of note: the voices of both Mayim and Ken were featured in the promo.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is South Dakota? DD2 – What is grandfather? DD3 – What is Nairobi? FJ – What is “Porgy and Bess”?

