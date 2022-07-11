Weekly YouTube Thread (7/11)

Are there any narrative, artistic, funny, delicious or weird videos around the web you want to share? Come on down and chat about them here!

My highlighted video this week is the latest one from Safiya Nygaard. While she’s no stranger to going on massive shopping trips, she spends most of this video talking about the strategies retail stores use to get people to buy more things. I got a lot out of her section on IKEA, especially since I’ve never been to one.

As always, if you have any videos to share, you’re welcome to do so below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...