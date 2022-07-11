Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Part 2 Results!
Spoiler
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|8
|4
|Persona 5
|Blooming Villain
|Mario Kart 8
|Wild Wood
|7
|4
|Stella Glow
|Alto’s Determination
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese)
|6
|4
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Malie City (Day)
|Shovel Knight
|In the Halls of the Usurper
|8
|3
|Fire Emblem Fates
|End of All (Sky) (Japanese)
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act
|7
|3
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy
|Unravel
|Halling efter Per Loof
|7
|6
|Mario Kart 8
|Title
|BattleBlock Theater
|Secret Area
|8
|6
|The Flame in The Flood
|Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett)
|Stellaris
|Creation and Beyond
|3
|8
|Mushihimesama HD
|The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|Mario Kart 8
|Mute City
|8
|4
|Tearaway
|Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira]
|Pony Island
|Beelzebub
|9
|2
|Mega Man Unlimited
|The Hate Comes Out
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Sexualizer
|3
|6
|Drakengard 3
|Gabriel
|Rogue Legacy
|Trilobite
|5
|6
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Escape from Midwich Valley
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|6
|5
|Furi
|You’re mine [Carpenter Brut]
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|A Cold Sweat
|6
|5
|Shovel Knight
|Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower)
|Shovel Knight
|Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage
|10
|1
|Shovel Knight
|Main Theme
|Heaven Variant
|Robots Ain’t Got No Soul
|8
|2
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|David Young Theme
[collapse]
The tournament’s really heating up now! Just one quarter of our playoff field remains.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, July 12th at 9:00AM Pacific