Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Part 2 Results!

Spoiler Undertale Megalovania 8 4 Persona 5 Blooming Villain Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood 7 4 Stella Glow Alto’s Determination Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese) 6 4 Pokémon Sun and Moon Malie City (Day) Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper 8 3 Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Sky) (Japanese) Sonic: After The Sequel World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act 7 3 Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy Unravel Halling efter Per Loof 7 6 Mario Kart 8 Title BattleBlock Theater Secret Area 8 6 The Flame in The Flood Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett) Stellaris Creation and Beyond 3 8 Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] Mario Kart 8 Mute City 8 4 Tearaway Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira] Pony Island Beelzebub 9 2 Mega Man Unlimited The Hate Comes Out Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Sexualizer 3 6 Drakengard 3 Gabriel Rogue Legacy Trilobite 5 6 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Escape from Midwich Valley Persona 5 Last Surprise 6 5 Furi You’re mine [Carpenter Brut] Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat 6 5 Shovel Knight Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage 10 1 Shovel Knight Main Theme Heaven Variant Robots Ain’t Got No Soul 8 2 D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die David Young Theme [collapse]

The tournament’s really heating up now! Just one quarter of our playoff field remains.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, July 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

