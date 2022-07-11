It’s The Monday Politics Thread: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

How Abortion Is Sundering Amy Coney Barrett’s Hometown

South Bend, Indiana, is a blue city home to a conservative Catholic University. And both sides are taking their former neighbor’s vote on Dobbs very personally. Politico

Democrats get bounce in polls after Roe v. Wade is overturned

The latest Monmouth result, though, marked an improvement for Democrats who had trailed 50% to 43% when the university last polled on the generic ballot in May. CNN

U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has granted full approval to Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years. Reuters

Conservatives argue that kids should be adopted in place of abortion. But a psychologist says adoption can be a ‘traumatic event’ for everyone involved.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have argued that women who want to have an abortion should give their kids up for adoption, an argument that a psychologist says is untrue. Insider

Adoptees who publicly support Roe targeted by anti-abortion activists: ‘What if you were aborted?’

Adoptee activists find themselves vulnerable to harassment, their experiences questioned or made light of and their agency too often removed in the fight for reproductive rights. ABC News

“My Baby Girl Is Right Here, She Is A Person”: Pregnant Woman Pulled Over in Texas For Driving in HOV Lane

Bottone astutely pointed out the double standard with current Texas laws: is her unborn child considered a living person or not? She told the Dallas Morning News: “One officer kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that’s going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.” Vanity Fair

Property owners and officials find ways around century-old laws as the West runs out of water

With a megadrought draining water reserves in the West, states are looking for alternatives to handle water rights, many of which were set more than 100 years ago when water supplies were far more abundant. CNN

Stacey Abrams Outpaces Kemp in Fundraising Efforts, Raises $22 Million in Two Months

The Abrams campaign picks up more fundraising steam, widening the margin between herself and Republican Kemp. The Root

Transgender Men Explain Domino Effect of Losing Reproductive Care Post-Roe

“It’s very hard for cis people to understand how scary it is to seek health care as a trans person,” said Quinn Jackson, a trans primary care doctor in Kansas City, Kansas. “And I think that people who haven’t had abortions have no idea how scary it is to seek abortion care, especially in restrictive places. And very, very few people have any understanding of how scary it is to do those at the same time.” Teen Vogue

Native American boarding school survivors tell of abuses

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday met with elderly survivors of Native American boarding schools, her first stop on a year-long tour to hear first-hand accounts of widespread abuses committed at those institutions. Reuters

Trump documentary exposes family divisions over Capitol attack

Released to the public on Sunday, Unprecedented portrays Trump’s 2020 election campaign as a family affair and features interviews with him and his inner circle before, during and after the vote. The Guardian

Vice President Kamala Harris stresses need for “pro-choice Congress” to protect abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of voters casting their ballots in the November midterm elections for a “pro-choice Congress” that will enshrine the right to an abortion into law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. CBS News

Drought-stricken Lake Mead’s receding waters reveal a sunken WWII-era vessel

The landing craft had at one point been so far underwater that the park service sent divers to the site beginning in 2006. The Associated Press reported that the craft had long been 185 feet below the surface. LA Times

Wisconsin Supreme Court outlaws ballot drop boxes for elections

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the use of ballot drop boxes, which increased substantially across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, is illegal under state law. Reuters

Wearables were starting to demystify reproductive health — then Roe fell

Reproductive health in general — and its intersection with wearables in particular — is an often underexplored area of research. The applications were exciting. But the work took on a new dimension in June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now that there are no longer federal protections for abortion — and some states will prosecute people for seeking reproductive healthcare — Smarr and his team are taking a step back. In the new political landscape, they’re reconsidering the best approach to their research. The Verge

Tenn. Doctor Details Patient’s Experience Being Unable to Get Pills to Complete Her Miscarriage

A Tennessee doctor is opening up about his patient’s experience trying to obtain abortion pills to help complete her miscarriage following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month. People

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They’re Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person’s Life

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, about a dozen states—including Arkansas, Missouri, and South Dakota—have banned or will soon ban nearly all abortions (though some state policies have been tied up in court). Typically, these laws allow only limited exceptions, such as when a pregnant person’s life is at risk. But deciding when an abortion is lifesaving isn’t always clear-cut. Time

Doctors Are Denying People Life-Saving Drugs Due to Potential ‘Abortifacients’

In the wake of Roe falling, people suffering from lupus, arthritis, and long covid are struggling to access their medication. Jezebel

‘An ingrained fear for your life.’ Black men say they understand why Jayland Walker fled police

“It’s the terror of knowing that no matter what you do, this may not end well,” said Webb, who heads a job and life skills program for young Black men in Asbury Park, New Jersey. “It’s an ingrained fear for your life. What is the best way for me to try to survive? It’s the reality of being Black in America.” CNN

Florida moves to restrict what schools can teach about systemic racism

A new law in Florida has instituted restrictions on how schools and businesses can teach race-related concepts. The law, called the Stop Woke Act, limits instruction on critical race theory. It’s the latest part of Republican Gov. Ron Desantis’ extensive efforts to reshape public education and curriculum in the state. PBS

Greg Abbott Gets Hysterical And Shows He’s Terrified Of Beto O’Rourke On Fox News

Gov. Greg Abbott amped up his anti-immigrant hysteria and showed how much of a threat Beto O’Rourke is to him on Fox News. PoliticsUSA

Bannon initiates talks with January 6 panel on testifying over Capitol attack

Steve Bannon, the onetime strategist to Donald Trump who was involved in the former president’s efforts to invalidate his defeat in the 2020 election, has opened discussions with the House January 6 select committee about testifying to the inquiry into the Capitol attack. The Guardian

First Amendment advocates respond to a new Arizona law limiting recording of police

The law, which was signed on Wednesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, states that people can be charged with a misdemeanor if they record police from less than 8 feet away after getting a verbal warning, as they are conducting law enforcement activity like arrests, questioning suspicious individuals, and handling those who are emotionally disturbed. NPR

Amid the Texas teacher crisis, Abbott diverts billions to failed border campaign

Here’s a question: What is the most pressing need in Texas: improve teacher funding and work conditions as thousands of educators abandon the profession, or continue to fund Operation Lone Star in an effort to usurp the federal government’s mission of policing the Texas-Mexico border? San Antonio Report

Abortion rights activists protest at White House, urge Biden to do more

The action, organized by the Women’s March, is part of a “Summer of Rage” in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since the June 24 ruling ending nationwide abortion access, several states have already moved to limit or outright ban the procedure. ABC News

California Throws 70,000 Truckers in Gig-Work Legal Limbo, Risking Supply Chains

Almost a dozen truckers told Bloomberg News they’re unsure how to comply with California’s Assembly Bill 5, which requires workers satisfy a three-part test to be considered independent contractors, or else be seen as employees entitled to job benefits. The trucking industry relies on contractors — who until now have had flexibility to operate on their own terms — and has fought to be exempt from state regulations for years. Bloomberg

Covid was the US leading cause of deaths for 45 to 54 year-olds in 2021

While the pandemic killed people of all ages, it had a disproportionate impact on the middle aged. In 2021, covid was the leading cause of death for people ages 45 to 54, surpassing heart disease and cancer, which would otherwise be the top causes of death. While covid caused many more deaths in older age groups in absolute numbers, in no cohort was it as disruptive as it was among 45 to 54 year-olds. Quartz

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

“Our community elected me to bring progressive change to our jail, not bring us back to the days before Roe v. Wade,” Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson says. Just The News

COVID vaccines saved more than 200,000 lives in the US over nine months: study

Between the start of December 2020 and the end of September 2021 — a period encompassing both the peak of the largest winter 2020 pandemic surge and the delta variant surge in the 2021 summer — the U.S. vaccination program prevented an estimated 235,000 deaths, 1.6 million hospitalizations and 27 million hospitalizations. Salon

U.S. to send $400 million in weapons to Ukraine, including more HIMARS

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth up to $400 million for Ukraine on Friday, including four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and more ammunition. Reuters

‘No clarity, no justice’: mother of murdered Mexican photojournalist seeks answers

“Whenever people say to me that my daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time, I say that what’s actually wrong here is the Mexican politics that has allowed crime to grow and threaten young people’s lives,” she says. The Guardian

Sweeping LDP Upper House victory heralds fresh start for Kishida

In an election held in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition is on course to secure more than 75 seats and retain a comfortable majority in the Upper House. The LDP won at least 63 seats, or more than half of the 125 up for grabs in voting Sunday. Japan Times

Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War

The soldiers comprising the only all-Black unit to fight for Canada during the First World War experienced systemic hate and racism before, during and after their time in uniform, the Prime Minister said on Saturday as he formally apologized for the treatment they endured. CTV News

Sri Lanka protesters vow to stay in President Rajapaksa’s home until he quits

Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. euronews

Germany braces for ‘nightmare’ of Russia turning off gas for good

Germany is bracing itself for a potentially permanent halt to the flow of Russian gas from Monday when maintenance work begins on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings the fuel to Europe’s largest economy via the Baltic Sea. The Guardian

Argentine anti-government protests build as president calls for unity

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez called for unity on Saturday as protesters marched in the capital to the gates of the presidential palace, lambasting his government over soaring inflation and a crushing national debt. Reuters

‘Our Mekong is dying’: Locals reel from fish crisis as dams sprout up from Laos to China

The sight of Thai fishermen forlornly casting their nets, with scant hope of a decent catch from a great river once teeming with fish, reflects the sad decline of the mighty Mekong, now reeling from over-exploitation and the feverish proliferation of hydropower dams. South China Morning Post

On This Day: Poles kill 340 Jews in Jedwabne pogrom 81 years ago

The massacre is a controversial topic in Poland; as the main perpetrators of the massacre were Poles, it goes against the commonly accepted Polish narrative of the Holocaust. Jerusalem Post

Race to be PM: who’s backing who and where they stand on tax, Johnson and the culture war

If your head is reeling after the breathless psychodrama of the last few days , you are not alone. Yet, even before the black door of Downing Street had shut behind Boris Johnson, the contest for his successor was well under way. The Guardian

Shinzo Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo as Japan mourns former prime minister

Mourners flocked to the site where Japan’s former prime minister was shot. Shinzo Abe’s body has been moved to Tokyo from Nara, where he was attacked while giving a speech. Deutsche Welle

