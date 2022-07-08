The Weekly Wrestling Thread for July 8, 2022

NJPW

Hey, some good news for us UK-based wrestling nerds, New Japan announced they will be returning to Britain at an-yet-specified date in October. Royal Quest back in 2019 was a fantastic event and I hope I can go to this one too. Elsewhere, Stardom wrestlers will at last be featured on different shows including Strong in the United States.

AEW

On this week’s Dynamite Wardlow was back in the spotlight, giving the Powerbomb Symphony to Scorpio Sky and winning his first TNT Championship.

Elsewhere, RUSH made his debut as the Ingobernables ran wild over Penta Oscuro, Jon Moxley defeated Brody King, and according to Tony Khan, Santana’s busted knee “could be a relatively long injury.”

WWE

Hmm, well, Money In The Bank happened. Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE’s Internal roster even though neither have been officially released by the company as yet.

It’s kinda been a slow week.

