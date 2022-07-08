Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 8

Introducing today’s contestants:

Leigh, an attorney, was accidently in a chocolate ad in Poland;

Robert, a math professor, got a crossword puzzle accepted in the NYT; and

Brian, a user support associate, met his wife online, but they had been together long before. Brian is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,800.

Jeopardy!

SCANDINAVIA // WEATHER WORDS // DANGER! DANGER! // ROLE CALL // HISTORIC STRUCTURES // ONE LETTER CHANGES EVERYTHING

DD1 – $600 – WEATHER WORDS – A Joyce story ends with this falling “upon all the living and the dead” (Brian won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Brian $6,200, Robert $6,400, Leigh $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THE COLD WAR ERA // GONE EXTINCT // CROSSWORD CLUES “C” // THE JACKSONS, 5 // WHAT IS LOVE… // BABY, DON’T HURT ME

DD2 – $800 – THE COLD WAR ERA – Unearthed decades later a 1950 letter indicates happiness by Joseph Stalin that the U.S. was entangled in this war (Leigh added $3,000 to her total of $3,400 to tie for the lead with Robert.)

DD3 – $2,000 – GONE EXTINCT – Extinct in the wild today, the Barbary lion is famous for its activity in this Roman structure completed in 80 A.D. (Robert completed his run of the category by adding $2,500 to his score of $12,000 vs. $9,600 for Leigh.)

Robert really got rolling in the second category of DJ which he ran, extended his lead on DD3 and continued strongly into FJ at $23,700 vs. $16,000 for Leigh and $6,200 for Brian.

Final Jeopardy!

SCIENCE & THE BIBLE – A 2021 study suggested that an asteroid that struck the Jordan Valley c. 1650 B.C. gave rise to the story of this city in Genesis 19

Robert and Leigh were correct on FJ. Robert added $8,301 to win by $1 with $32,001.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one guessed a novel about “this first lady who married an awkward lawyer” was about Mary Todd Lincoln, or in THE JACKSON, 5, could identify a photo of legendary British actress and politician Glenda Jackson.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is snow? DD2 – What is the Korean War? DD3 – What is the Colosseum? FJ – What is Sodom?

