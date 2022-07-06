Sports Corner Signs with the Knicks

Or it would if they offered me a contract. For now, though, I will just be content with the Knicks’ signings, even as the dust settles from an eventful if not game-changing Free Agent Weekend. Not yet, at any rate, since Kevin Durant wants a trade. Still haven’t processed that one.

Elsewhere…

We are about at the halfway point of the baseball season.

Wimbledon is closing in on the big finish.

NHL Draft is this Thursday, MLB Draft at the All Star Break.

The Big Ten keeps getting bigger, and the Pac-12 might be on the verge of collapse.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

