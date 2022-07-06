Sports Corner Signs with the Knicks

Or it would if they offered me a contract. For now, though, I will just be content with the Knicks’ signings, even as the dust settles from an eventful if not game-changing Free Agent Weekend. Not yet, at any rate, since Kevin Durant wants a trade. Still haven’t processed that one.
Elsewhere…
- We are about at the halfway point of the baseball season.
- Wimbledon is closing in on the big finish.
- NHL Draft is this Thursday, MLB Draft at the All Star Break.
- The Big Ten keeps getting bigger, and the Pac-12 might be on the verge of collapse.
As ever, all sports subjects welcome.