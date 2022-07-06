Color Outside the Lines: Self care+Quick Survey

Hello! Welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a discussion space for people of color. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month.
Thread Rules
- We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode.
- Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable.
- Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags.
- Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)
Prompt: How are you?
Really, how is is everyone feeling? The past few months have been pretty overwhelming for a lot of people, how are you all holding up? When you start feeling overwhelmed, how do you manage?
Survey:
Our rules state that white site members remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Last week someone asked if white people could still upvote. I wanted to get everyone’s input here. Would you prefer it if white cados did not upvote, or would you rather they be able to upvote?