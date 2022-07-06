30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 6: Favorite Mo-Cap and Rotoscoping in Animated Film or TV

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

We most often think of animation as hand-drawn, or hand-manipulated, images used to create the illusion of motion by animators. But often talented animators collaborate with talented performers, either digitally capturing their movements, or filming them for reference to create true-to-life movements. Today is a day to point out times where you felt this collaboration was especially successful!

You might nod to animated characters in live-action films, as many motion-capture performers and artists lend their talents to that medium.

